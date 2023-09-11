 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Glance: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Let’s feel good again

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 ULM at Troy Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What You Need to Know:

  • Texas A&M is 1-1 coming off a disappointing 48-33 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Monroe is 2-0 after wins over Army and Lamar.
  • Monroe is currently No. 8 nationally in team rushing, running the ball for 246 yards per game, but is No. 132 in passing, throwing for only 95 yards per game.
  • The Aggies look to rebound against a seemingly inferior opponent to fix some issues and gain some confidence before entering SEC play.

Betting Lines:

Historical Notes:

  • A&M is 4-0 all time against Monroe, with an average score of 39-14.
  • Famous Monroe alumni include Tim Brando (unblock me on Twitter, Tim), Tim McGraw, Willie Robertson (of Duck Dynasty), Doug Pederson, Bubby Brister.
  • Taking down Power 5 opponents is not a foreign concept for the Warhawks, beating Wake Forest in 2013/2014, Arkansas in 2012 and notoriously beating Alabama in Nick Saban’s first season in 2007.

What To Watch For:

  • Sun Belt revenge game: Suffice to say, things did no go according to plan the last time A&M welcomed a Sun Belt team to Kyle Field. Time to exact some revenge (or at least win).
  • Turnover time: The Texas A&M defense has forced only one turnover in two games. While they may not be necessary to win this game, I think most A&M fans would like to see this defense up the aggressiveness to create more takeaways.
  • Offensive line play: Once again, this is not the stiffest test. But with Miami showing that the Maroon Goons struggled to handle the blitz, I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone tries this until they prove they can stop it.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Read the latest on the Warhawks on SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty

Weather:

  • Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

