First Glance: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

What You Need to Know:
- Texas A&M is 1-1 coming off a disappointing 48-33 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Monroe is 2-0 after wins over Army and Lamar.
- Monroe is currently No. 8 nationally in team rushing, running the ball for 246 yards per game, but is No. 132 in passing, throwing for only 95 yards per game.
- The Aggies look to rebound against a seemingly inferior opponent to fix some issues and gain some confidence before entering SEC play.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 33-point favorite (now at 33.5), with an over/under of 53.
Historical Notes:
- A&M is 4-0 all time against Monroe, with an average score of 39-14.
- Famous Monroe alumni include Tim Brando (unblock me on Twitter, Tim), Tim McGraw, Willie Robertson (of Duck Dynasty), Doug Pederson, Bubby Brister.
- Taking down Power 5 opponents is not a foreign concept for the Warhawks, beating Wake Forest in 2013/2014, Arkansas in 2012 and notoriously beating Alabama in Nick Saban’s first season in 2007.
What To Watch For:
- Sun Belt revenge game: Suffice to say, things did no go according to plan the last time A&M welcomed a Sun Belt team to Kyle Field. Time to exact some revenge (or at least win).
- Turnover time: The Texas A&M defense has forced only one turnover in two games. While they may not be necessary to win this game, I think most A&M fans would like to see this defense up the aggressiveness to create more takeaways.
- Offensive line play: Once again, this is not the stiffest test. But with Miami showing that the Maroon Goons struggled to handle the blitz, I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone tries this until they prove they can stop it.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
- TV: SEC Network
- Read the latest on the Warhawks on SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty
Weather:
- Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
