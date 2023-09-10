Texas A&M opens as big favorite over Monroe

Texas A&M is looking to rebound from a disappointing 48-33 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, and will try to turn the page as they face the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Despite last week’s struggles, the Aggies are a big favorite entering this game, favored* by 33 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. While a win this week is certainly expected, its a chance for A&M to correct some major wrongs and gain some confidence before they enter conference play.

Let’s get back on the winning side.

