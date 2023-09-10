By The Numbers: Texas A&M vs. Miami

Well, that was not fun in the slightest. Texas A&M looked like the inferior team in a 48-33 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday to fall to 1-1 on the season. So what were some of the biggest indicators of how this game played out? Let’s look at some numbers.

-2: Turnover margin. In particular, the Aggies turning the ball over two times in their own territory in the third quarter really put Miami in the driver’s seat. After Miami special teams miscues gave A&M the advantage in the first half, the Ags gave that advantage right back. And of course, the defense failing to create a turnover of their own did nothing to aid in that effort.

5: The number of times the Aggies have lost their second game of the season in six seasons under Jimbo Fisher. If they wanted to prove that this team was different, Saturday was a wasted opportunity to do so.

7: Pass plays of 20+ yards for Miami. Chunk plays often define games, and in a game where Miami struggled to run the ball effectively, they made up for it by getting big gains in the passing game.

75%: How full Hard Rock Stadium was. Hopefully this win energizes that fan base a bit more, because the Hurricanes deserve better.

374: Tyler Van Dyke passing yards. To put it bluntly, it was an embarrassing performance by the Texas A&M secondary. While an ineffective pass rush didn't do A&M any favors, Hurricane WRs were open all day long, and broke countless tackles once they had the ball in their hands.

$76.8 million: Jimbo Fisher's buyout.

At least we should be able to beat Louisiana-Monroe.