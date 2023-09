2023 ALL CAPS PREVIEW-FAMILY

THIS IS THE EDITED VERSION. ID ENCOURAGE YOU IF YOU’RE SO INCLINED TO HIT PLAY ON THE UNEDITED VERSION.

I HAVE BEEN WRITING FOR THIS SITE FOR 11 YEARS. MY CHILDREN WERE BABIES WHEN I STARTED. MY OLDEST IS ABOUT TO BE A TEENAGER. I HELD MY OLDEST WHEN WE BOBBED ALABAMA FOR THE WIN. I WAS FEEDING MY DAUGHTER DINNER WHEN WE CLOSED OUT THE WIN AGAINST TENNESSEE IN 2016. THIS FOOTBALL SHIT IS WOVEN INTO THE FABRIC OF WHO WE ARE AND THE BONDS WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE AND CREATE.

TEXAS A&M IS FAMILY. IT SPANS GENERATIONS. TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL IS FAMILY AND SPANS GENERATIONS. AND MUCH LIKE ANY FAMILY IT WILL OCCASIONALLY PISS YOU OFF LEAVE YOU BROKEN HEARTED AND MAKE YOU WONDER WHY YOU BOTHER IN THE FIRST PLACE. BUT I’LL BE DAMNED IF YOU’RE NOT BACK THE NEXT DAY JUST AS DEDICATED AND COMMITTED TO THE TIES THAT BIND YOU TOGETHER.

FAMILY MEANS SOMETHING TO THIS PROGRAM TOO. WE LOST TERRY PRICE. ONE OF HIS SONS IS AN EQUIPMENT MANAGER AND PUT THE FIRST TP DECAL ON A HELMET IN HONOR OF HIS FATHER.

IF THAT DOESNT MEAN SOMETHING TO YOU AND GET YOU EMOTIONALLY INVESTED IN WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN THIS YEAR I DONT KNOW WHAT TO TELL YOU. WE DO IT FOR TP. WE DO IT FOR HIS FAMILY. WE DO IT FOR EACHOTHER. TRUE TO EACHOTHER.

THERE’S NO ROOM FOR COMPLACENCY THIS YEAR AND I BELIEVE THE TEAMS KNOWS THAT. THIS ROSTER IS AS TALENTED AS ANY IVE SEEN IN FOLLOWING A&M FOOTBALL. AND GIVEN EVERYTHING WE’VE READ AND SEEN FROM THIS TEAM’S LEADERS, I BELIEVE THAT THE ATTITUDE AND FOCUS IS THERE AS WELL.

IT’S TIME TO BOUNCE BACK. IT’S TIME TO COMPETE AT A LEVEL THAT WE KNOW WE ARE CAPABLE OF COMPETING AT. IT’S TIME STOP TALKING ABOUT WHO WE THINK WE SHOULD BE AND WHAT WE WANT OTHERS TO THINK OF US AND EARN IT ON THE FIELD ONE PLAY AT A TIME, ONE GAME AT A TIME AND ONE FLEETING MOMENT AT A TIME.

WE GET 12 GUARANTEED GAMES. 48 QUARTERS TO PROVE THAT WE HAVE GROWN AS INDIVIDUALS AND AS A FAMILY.

THE TIME FOR TALK AND REFLECTION ABOUT WHAT WE COULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY IS OVER.

IT’S TIME TO GO HIT SOMEONE IN THE GODDAMN MOUTH.

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

new mexico.