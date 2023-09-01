Adidas launches Texas A&M-branded retro sneaker

Earlier this summer, Adidas released the annual version of the Texas A&M-branded Ultraboost running shoe. While they’re super comfy, that styling (and the $200 price point), is not for everyone. But if the Ultraboost is not for you, this new A&M-branded sneaker may be just what you were wanting.

A&M announced today that they’ve collaborated with Adidas for their first ever lifestyle shoe, utilizing the Adidas Rivalry Low silhouette. And at $110, it’s a much more affordable option.

Introducing our FIRST @adidas lifestyle shoe. The Texas A&M Rivalry Low features a retro ‘80s look that works for everything from the classroom to kickoff



https://t.co/ewjQbTxBHV#teamadidas x #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tmz4wdB7z9 — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 1, 2023

This retro-inspired sneaker features a maroon suede upper with cream accents on the toe, midsole, three stripes and laces (maroon laces also included). And that retro Texas Aggies block T on the tongue? (chef’s kiss)