Adidas launches Texas A&M-branded retro sneaker

If the Ultraboost isn’t your cup of tea, this may be the shoe for you.

By Robert Behrens
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Earlier this summer, Adidas released the annual version of the Texas A&M-branded Ultraboost running shoe. While they’re super comfy, that styling (and the $200 price point), is not for everyone. But if the Ultraboost is not for you, this new A&M-branded sneaker may be just what you were wanting.

A&M announced today that they’ve collaborated with Adidas for their first ever lifestyle shoe, utilizing the Adidas Rivalry Low silhouette. And at $110, it’s a much more affordable option.

This retro-inspired sneaker features a maroon suede upper with cream accents on the toe, midsole, three stripes and laces (maroon laces also included). And that retro Texas Aggies block T on the tongue? (chef’s kiss)

