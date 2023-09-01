The Link Farm: 9.1.23

The Link Farm is BACK for Fall 2023! This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Soccer notches first win of regular season. After a sluggish start to the year, the Aggies got in the win column against Tulsa with a 2-0 victory. One of the two goals came courtesy of an incredible freekick by goalkeeper, Kenna Caldwell.

Aggie Volleyball wins rirst match of Falcon Invitational. The Jamie Morrison era for Texas A&M is off to a hot start with three straight match victories after their win over Wright State. The Aggies will hope to keep their winning ways up against Bowling Green today and Loyola Chicago tomorrow.

Texas A&M Women's Golf competes at Carmel Cup. Coming off of their impressive 2022-23 campaign that saw the Aggies claim the SEC title and reach the NCAA semifinals, A&M hopes to compete for the national title. The road begins with the Carmel Cup at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links September 1-3.

One sleep till Aggie Football!