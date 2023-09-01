HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs New Mexico game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

New Mexico Lobos (0-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0)
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: Texas A&M by 38; Over/under 49 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
