 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs New Mexico game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOnewmexico

By Robert Behrens
/ new
New Mexico v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

New Mexico Lobos (0-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0)

  • When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 38; Over/under 49 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
  • Live Audio: The Varsity Network
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...