Top portal player Braden Montgomery commits to Texas A&M

We aren’t generally in the business of covering baseball recruiting on this site, but this one was too big to ignore. Stanford outfielder and pitcher Braden Montgomery, considered by many to be the top player available in the transfer portal, has committed to Texas A&M.

Montgomery was the Pac 12 Freshman of the Year in 2022, and while he plays both outfield and pitcher, his bat is where his value truly lies. Last season he batted .336 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. For context, that would have put him second on the 2023 team in all three categories.

Montgomery is originally from Mississippi, so beating out Ole Miss and Mississippi State for his transfer is a big win for A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle. Adding a bat of his caliber will go a long way to help A&M rebound after an Regional exit (to Montgomery’s Stanford team, fittingly), in this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament.