Texas A&M ranked No. 25 in preseason Coaches Poll

We just can’t help ourselves, can we?

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 LSU at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Texas A&M suffered a massive letdown by going 5-7 after being ranked in the preseason top 10 a year ago, surely they won’t rank us this season until we prove we deserve it, right?

Wrong.

The USA Today Coaches Poll released their preseason rankings on Monday, and the Aggies, despite last season’s letdown, come in at No. 25.

This feels a bit like the coaches hedging their bets on A&M. Predictions on the Aggies are all over the map, with some thinking they’ll bounce back in a major way, with others thinking that last year’s disappointment was a sign of things to come. Ultimately No. 25 is probably a fair ranking for a team that is undeniably talented but also has a lot of questions to answer (even if Aggie fans might have wished for this team to begin the year a bit more under the radar).

We’ll start getting answers to those questions when the season kicks off in just 26 days.

