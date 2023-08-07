 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MORE local business that should be started up by Aggie football greats

Y’all had too many good ideas to not do a part two

By Robert Behrens
/ new

Last week I did a tongue in cheek article about what College Station businesses should be started by former Texas A&M football greats after it came out that Johnny Manziel was opening a bar on Northgate.

But y’all had so many other great ideas, that I just had to do a follow-up article. Enjoy.

Got any more gems? Let me know in the comments to see if we can get to a part three.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...