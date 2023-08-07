MORE local business that should be started up by Aggie football greats

Last week I did a tongue in cheek article about what College Station businesses should be started by former Texas A&M football greats after it came out that Johnny Manziel was opening a bar on Northgate.
But y’all had so many other great ideas, that I just had to do a follow-up article. Enjoy.
Sad no bbq mention for me :(— Jay Arnold (@CoachJayArnold) August 3, 2023
I think it was @TaylorTravis15 that came up with this:— . (@Travis_L_Brown) August 3, 2023
A laser tag joint called “Marion Pugh Pugh Pugh”
Jameill’s Showers and Bathtubs— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 3, 2023
Sternberger burger place— Matt ‘15 #FlyEaglesFly (@TxAggieMatt_15) August 2, 2023
Kyler Murray travel agency— Corbin Cupp (@cuppycup) August 2, 2023
Brian Gamble’s Casino— D Wells (@4DWells) August 2, 2023
Dat Nguyendows amd doors.— Justin Cavender (@justincavender1) August 2, 2023
Jamar’s Tombs - official funeral home of Aggieland— Lucas Jackson (@CoolHand_Lucas) August 2, 2023
