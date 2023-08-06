Bobby Petrino confirms that he will call plays at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher has been cagey all offseason about exactly who will call plays for Texas A&M this fall, often giving meandering responses that only hint at an actual answer (as is Jimbo’s M.O.). But today, Bobby Petrino spoke to the media for the first time since taking the OC job in Aggieland in January, and put that controversy to bed about as definitively as you can.

“We work hard on game planning, and then I get to go out in the game and decide on what play to call.”

Petrino also discussed the installation of a new playbook beginning in the spring, and that he is leaning toward being in the press box to call the game. I guess those criticizing the A&M program will need to find a new talking point as we near the beginning of the 2023 season.