Texas A&M gets first commit of 2025 class with OL Joshua Moses

We may all be focused on fall camp and the upcoming season, but in college football, recruiting never stops. The Texas A&M staff is already well underway recruiting players for the class of 2025, and they secured their first commitment from that group on Friday night from Spring OL Joshua Moses.

The 6’4”, 320-pound Moses is not yet rated in the 247 Sports composite rankings, but this early in the cycle, those rankings are far from complete. What’s more important is his offer list, which includes Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Arkansas, among others.

The Aggies offered Moses last fall, and according to 247 Sports, has visited campus five times in the past 14 months either for camps or unofficial visits.

Joshua Moses Highlights