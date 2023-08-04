Bryce Foster is the latest Texas A&M Aggie to be named to a preseason award watchlist, included on the Rimington Trophy watchlist on Friday.

Foster has started 16 games at center during his first two seasons in Aggieland, including 12 as a freshman and four in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2021, he was named to The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team and FWAA Freshman All-America Team, as well as the SEC All-Freshman Team. Foster helped anchor an offensive line that cleared the way for one of the nation’s most productive running back tandems, with Isaiah Spiller and De’Von Achane each rushing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com. The Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.