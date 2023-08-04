A lot is expected of the Texas A&M tight end room this fall, and leading that charge is sophomore Donovan Green, who has been named to the Mackey Award preseason watchlist.

Green started four of the 10 games he appeared in as a freshman a season ago. The Dickinson, Texas, native totaled 233 yards receiving on 22 receptions and two touchdowns. Most notably, Green led the Aggies with 50 yards receiving and three catches in the win against No. 10 Arkansas, while his two scores came against No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 LSU. Green was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Honorable Mention Team.

Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the award is given to the tight end who best exemplifies the play, sportsmanship, academics and community values of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. The winner is voted on by a selection committee comprising of current sportswriters and former players, including Dallas Clark a 2002 recipient, Lee Corso and Phil Steele, amongst others.