Texas A&M will honor former DL Coach Terry Price on Kyle Field, team helmets

Aggies were devastated by the news earlier this summer that longtime Defensive Line Coach Terry Price had passed away. Jimbo Fisher has mentioned several times how they’ll be playing for Coach Price this year, and on Thursday, they announced a very visible tribute to the Texas A&M legend, as his initials will be painted on the 25 yard lines at Kyle Field throughout the season.

This year, we play for TP



At each home game this season, we will honor the late Terry Price '90 on the playing surface at Kyle Field where he lettered for the Aggies from 1986-89 and coached for 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0ZNIHzph2G — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2023

In addition, the team will wear “TP” stickers on the back of their helmets. The first of those stickers was applied by Alex Price, Terry’s son, who graduated from A&M this spring.

The Aggies will wear a “TP” decal on the back of their helmets for every game this season.



The honor of putting the first decal on the helmets was given to Alex Price, Coach Price’s son, who works in the equipment room. pic.twitter.com/zKaoJb6VMg — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2023

As an A&M player and then a coach for 13 years, there are very few people poured more of themselves into the Texas A&M football program than Coach Price. Good on A&M for paying tribute to him in such a visible way. In addition, the defensive line said that they’ve been training to give “eight seconds of hell” per play this fall, up from the proverbial “six seconds of hell” as a nod to Price’s No. 88 that he wore for the Aggies.

We’ll all have a tinge of melancholy when the season kicks off this season.