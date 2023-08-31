 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M will honor former DL Coach Terry Price on Kyle Field, team helmets

By Robert Behrens
Aggies were devastated by the news earlier this summer that longtime Defensive Line Coach Terry Price had passed away. Jimbo Fisher has mentioned several times how they’ll be playing for Coach Price this year, and on Thursday, they announced a very visible tribute to the Texas A&M legend, as his initials will be painted on the 25 yard lines at Kyle Field throughout the season.

In addition, the team will wear “TP” stickers on the back of their helmets. The first of those stickers was applied by Alex Price, Terry’s son, who graduated from A&M this spring.

As an A&M player and then a coach for 13 years, there are very few people poured more of themselves into the Texas A&M football program than Coach Price. Good on A&M for paying tribute to him in such a visible way. In addition, the defensive line said that they’ve been training to give “eight seconds of hell” per play this fall, up from the proverbial “six seconds of hell” as a nod to Price’s No. 88 that he wore for the Aggies.

We’ll all have a tinge of melancholy when the season kicks off this season.

