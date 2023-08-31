 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Week 1

By Robert Behrens
Main takeaways

  • Importance of veteran players and the impact their leadership has had on the team (including new transfer player)
  • Sam Mathews being named the 12th Man
  • How weaknesses from 2022 can turn into strengths in 2023 thanks to lessons learned
  • His music tastes (particularly George Strait)
  • Remembering Terry Price
  • Footballisms from Chuck Knoll and Vince Lombardi
  • What to expect from New Mexico defense: “Very hard team to prepare for on our offense because of the multiplicity of what they do and how they do it.”
  • What to expect from New Mexico offense: A new coordinator and QB from UAB.

