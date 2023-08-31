Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Week 1

Main takeaways
- Importance of veteran players and the impact their leadership has had on the team (including new transfer player)
- Sam Mathews being named the 12th Man
- How weaknesses from 2022 can turn into strengths in 2023 thanks to lessons learned
- His music tastes (particularly George Strait)
- Remembering Terry Price
- Footballisms from Chuck Knoll and Vince Lombardi
- What to expect from New Mexico defense: “Very hard team to prepare for on our offense because of the multiplicity of what they do and how they do it.”
- What to expect from New Mexico offense: A new coordinator and QB from UAB.
