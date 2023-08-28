What you need to know:
- Put on your finest turquoise jewelry and throw some Hatch Chiles on the grill, because the folks from The Land of Enchantment are headed to Aggieland!
- The Aggies enter the season ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, looking to rebound after an exceptionally disappointing 5-7 season in 2022.
- New Mexico is coming off a 2-10 season, including a nine-game losing streak to end the year.
Betting lines:
- Texas A&M is currently a 38-point favorite.
- O/U: 49
Historical notes:
- These teams have played five times: 1926, 2008, 2009, 2017 and 2021. A&M leads the overall series 5-0 by an average score of 44-9.
- Famous New Mexico alum include Penny Marshall, Eddie Guerrero, Gary Johnson, Brian Urlacher and Donald Gibb.
- New Mexico does not have a live wolf mascot, although their anthropomorphic mascots are siblings.
Happy #NationalMascotDay to the leaders of the pack, Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy. Did you know that Louie and Lucy are siblings? pic.twitter.com/c8BfvD5APu— John Benavidez (@ProfBenavidez) June 17, 2022
What to watch for:
- Hydration. Saturday will continue what has been a miserably hot summer. And while the 6 p.m. kickoff ensures fans won’t be baking inside Kyle Field the whole game, a full day of tailgating is fraught with potential for getting yourself in trouble. Water is your friend.
- Bobby P Ball. Just how different will the Aggie offense look? After months of pontificating, we finally get our first look at what will hopefully be a reinvigorated unit.
- Line play. Even against inferior competition last season, Texas A&M’s problems on the offensive and defensive lines were evident. Dominating the line of scrimmage in this one would be a welcome change. It wouldn’t prove they’re good, but at least it wouldn’t confirm that they’re bad.
Media blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field
- Game Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network
- Stream | Listen online | Live Stats
Weather:
- High of 103, mostly sunny.
