Aggies big favorites over New Mexico in Week 1

It’s officially GAME WEEK as Texas A&M prepares to open the season this Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will be televised on ESPN.

Unsurprisingly, the Aggies are a big favorite in this game, favored* by 38 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. Granted, we were favored by 18 points against Appalachian State last year, and we all know how that turned out. But this is a new year, and a very different situation. In the past 15 years, New Mexico has only two seasons with more than four wins, and averaged 2.5 wins over the past five seasons. A far cry from the Mountaineers, whose recent history was littered with conference championships, 10-win seasons and Power 5 upsets.

With that said, victory should not be in doubt this Saturday (and if it is, we are in big trouble). This game should be a lot more about seeing how individual units look. How the OL performs, what the new offense looks like, how the defense plays against the run, etc. Either way, the important thing is that...

AGGIE FOOTBALL IS FINALLY BACK!

