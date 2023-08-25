Kyle Field beer partnership moves from Anheuser-Busch to Molson Coors

Seven years ago, Texas A&M announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch to be the beer sponsor for premium areas at Kyle Field and Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Three years later, beer and wine sales were extended to non-premium space in Kyle Field for the first time.

But today, the athletic department announced a new partnership, this time with Molson Coors. The most visible part of this change will be the beverage availability at A&M athletic events. According to the press release, “Coors Light and Twisted Tea will both be visible parts of the gameday experience at all Texas A&M Athletics facilities, including Kyle Field, Reed Arena and Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.”

This also likely signals the end of the 12th Man Lager, made by Karbach Brewing Company (owned by Anheuser-Busch), but the good news is that a new A&M-branded craft beer appears to be in the works, this time by Revolver Brewing in Granbury.

“Molson Coors along with Revolver Brewing Company will also develop a new Texas A&M-branded beer that will debut during the fall of 2023. More information about the product launch and availability will be announced at a later date.”

All of these products will be distributed by Kristen Distributing Company in Bryan, providing a local distribution partner for all of Texas A&M’s domestic, malt, craft, and import beer products, including Dos Equis, which will continue its strong presence within Aggie athletics’ events.