 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vegas says A&M’s o/u win total is 8. Do you agree?

Praying so so much for the over

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 LSU at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M’s 2022 season was worse than expected by pretty much everyone, and I’m sure sports bettors took it in the shorts with that 5-7 as much as anyone. So they can be forgiven if they’re hesitant to fully buy back in on the aggies in 2023.

When DraftKings Sportsbok unveiled their college football win over/unders* in May, the Aggies opened at 7.5 wins. As of Aug. 25, that total has more or less held steady, now sitting at 8.

Obviously betting odds are not a guarantee of anything, as evidenced by the fact that the Ags finished 3.5 wins below their over/under a year ago. But let’s hope that after finishing definitively in the under last season, A&M can hit the over with ease. If you want to believe in this team, there are several reasons to be optimistic (if cautiously so) about the chances of a big bounce back season in 2023:

  • The hiring of Bobby Petrino could revamp the offense
  • QB Conner Weigman is a potential breakout candidate as a sophomore
  • The Aggies lead the SEC in returning production, including 19 starters that includes all of the offensive and defensive lines
  • Several key freshmen from the 2022 class improving as second year players with experience
  • Improved injury luck

The odds of all of these things happening is minimal, but even half of these scenarios playing out could give A&M a huge boost from a year ago. We’re just over a week away from finding out whether the Aggie hype is for real this time around.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Poll

What do you think Texas A&M’s regular season win total will be in 2023?

view results
  • 74%
    Hammer the over, pass the maroon Kool Aid
    (133 votes)
  • 20%
    Vegas has it on the nose at 8
    (36 votes)
  • 5%
    Under, fire Jimbo, eat at Arby’s
    (10 votes)
179 votes total Vote Now

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...