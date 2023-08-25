Vegas says A&M’s o/u win total is 8. Do you agree?

Texas A&M’s 2022 season was worse than expected by pretty much everyone, and I’m sure sports bettors took it in the shorts with that 5-7 as much as anyone. So they can be forgiven if they’re hesitant to fully buy back in on the aggies in 2023.

When DraftKings Sportsbok unveiled their college football win over/unders* in May, the Aggies opened at 7.5 wins. As of Aug. 25, that total has more or less held steady, now sitting at 8.

Obviously betting odds are not a guarantee of anything, as evidenced by the fact that the Ags finished 3.5 wins below their over/under a year ago. But let’s hope that after finishing definitively in the under last season, A&M can hit the over with ease. If you want to believe in this team, there are several reasons to be optimistic (if cautiously so) about the chances of a big bounce back season in 2023:

The hiring of Bobby Petrino could revamp the offense

QB Conner Weigman is a potential breakout candidate as a sophomore

The Aggies lead the SEC in returning production, including 19 starters that includes all of the offensive and defensive lines

Several key freshmen from the 2022 class improving as second year players with experience

Improved injury luck

The odds of all of these things happening is minimal, but even half of these scenarios playing out could give A&M a huge boost from a year ago. We’re just over a week away from finding out whether the Aggie hype is for real this time around.

