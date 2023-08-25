Vegas says A&M’s o/u win total is 8. Do you agree?

Texas A&M’s 2022 season was worse than expected by pretty much everyone, and I’m sure sports bettors took it in the shorts with that 5-7 as much as anyone. So they can be forgiven if they’re hesitant to fully buy back in on the aggies in 2023.
When DraftKings Sportsbok unveiled their college football win over/unders* in May, the Aggies opened at 7.5 wins. As of Aug. 25, that total has more or less held steady, now sitting at 8.
Obviously betting odds are not a guarantee of anything, as evidenced by the fact that the Ags finished 3.5 wins below their over/under a year ago. But let’s hope that after finishing definitively in the under last season, A&M can hit the over with ease. If you want to believe in this team, there are several reasons to be optimistic (if cautiously so) about the chances of a big bounce back season in 2023:
- The hiring of Bobby Petrino could revamp the offense
- QB Conner Weigman is a potential breakout candidate as a sophomore
- The Aggies lead the SEC in returning production, including 19 starters that includes all of the offensive and defensive lines
- Several key freshmen from the 2022 class improving as second year players with experience
- Improved injury luck
The odds of all of these things happening is minimal, but even half of these scenarios playing out could give A&M a huge boost from a year ago. We’re just over a week away from finding out whether the Aggie hype is for real this time around.
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Poll
What do you think Texas A&M’s regular season win total will be in 2023?
-
74%
Hammer the over, pass the maroon Kool Aid
-
20%
Vegas has it on the nose at 8
-
5%
Under, fire Jimbo, eat at Arby’s
