Texas A&M sells out student, season tickets for 2023 season

We are mere days away from the start of the 2023 Texas A&M football season (10 to be exact), and as was announced today, there should be no shortage of Aggie fans in Kyle Field this fall. A&M has sold out their allotments of both season tickets (53,000+) and student tickets (39,000+), meaning more than 93,000 of the 102,733 seats are already sold. The remaining seats are made up by an allotment for visiting fans and a small number of single game tickets.

The nearly record 93,000 total season tickets purchased includes a record number of 39,000 Student Sports Passes, ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out this season.



The 93,000+ total season tickets sold is a record for Kyle Field since it was redeveloped in 2015, and the 39,000+ students means that Kyle Field continues to have the largest student section in college football.

This is an impressive response from A&M fans coming off an exceedingly disappointing 5-7 season in 2022, but as we’ve covered many times, there are many reasons to believe this season could see a big turnaround. And if they do, the home field advantage created by The 12th Man could be a big reason why.