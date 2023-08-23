 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M sells out student, season tickets for 2023 season

That’ll be a lot of Aggies in Kyle Field this fall

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 29 Texas State at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are mere days away from the start of the 2023 Texas A&M football season (10 to be exact), and as was announced today, there should be no shortage of Aggie fans in Kyle Field this fall. A&M has sold out their allotments of both season tickets (53,000+) and student tickets (39,000+), meaning more than 93,000 of the 102,733 seats are already sold. The remaining seats are made up by an allotment for visiting fans and a small number of single game tickets.

The 93,000+ total season tickets sold is a record for Kyle Field since it was redeveloped in 2015, and the 39,000+ students means that Kyle Field continues to have the largest student section in college football.

This is an impressive response from A&M fans coming off an exceedingly disappointing 5-7 season in 2022, but as we’ve covered many times, there are many reasons to believe this season could see a big turnaround. And if they do, the home field advantage created by The 12th Man could be a big reason why.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...