Preseason top 25 rankings are one of the ways we pass the time until the season starts. But which one should we actually trust? The AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls are the old standbys, but many folks value more metric-based rankings like ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) or Bill Conelly’s SP+. Well we took the guesswork out of it by oversimplifying this to a fault and combining ALL of the top 25 rankings into what I am calling the Top 25 SUPERPOLL!

For this, we combined rankings from the AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll, PFF, CBS, FPI, SP+, NCAA.com, Athlon, Fox (Joel Klatt) and Bleacher Report, assigning points based on your rankings (25 points for 1st, 1 point for 25th, etc.). Let’s see how it shakes out.

Preseason Top 25 SUPERPOLL! RANK TEAM AP Coaches PFF CBS FPI SP+ NCAA Athlon FOX BR TOTAL RANK TEAM AP Coaches PFF CBS FPI SP+ NCAA Athlon FOX BR TOTAL 1 Georgia (9) 25 25 25 25 23 25 25 25 25 25 248 2 Michigan 24 24 24 24 20 23 24 24 24 24 235 3 Ohio State (1) 23 22 23 23 25 24 23 23 23 23 232 4 Alabama 22 23 21 21 24 22 22 22 22 22 221 5 LSU 21 21 20 22 22 21 20 20 19 19 205 6 USC 20 20 19 20 19 16 18 21 18 20 191 7 Penn State 19 19 17 19 16 20 21 18 21 18 188 8 FSU 18 18 22 18 12 14 19 19 16 17 173 9 Clemson 17 17 18 17 18 19 12 14 17 21 170 10 Texas 15 14 16 15 21 17 17 15 12 13 155 11 Washington 16 15 14 16 5 9 17 17 20 15 144 12 Tennessee 14 16 15 13 14 18 14 11 14 12 141 13 Utah 12 12 11 14 11 12 15 16 15 16 134 14 Notre Dame 13 13 13 11 17 15 13 12 8 11 126 15 Oregon 11 11 12 12 13 13 11 13 13 14 123 16 TCU 9 10 9 9 9 5 10 3 7 10 81 17 Kansas St. 10 9 8 10 0 6 6 8 9 9 75 18 Oregon St. 8 8 7 8 2 0 9 9 11 8 70 19 Oklahoma 6 7 10 0 15 11 0 10 10 0 69 20 Ole Miss 4 4 6 5 10 8 2 5 6 3 53 21 Wisconsin 7 5 5 7 6 7 3 7 3 2 52 22 UNC 5 6 1 6 1 1 4 0 5 7 36 23 Tulane 2 3 4 4 0 0 8 4 0 6 31 24 Texas A&M 3 1 0 2 7 10 0 6 0 0 29 25 Texas Tech 0 2 0 3 4 0 7 0 2 5 23

Also receiving votes: Iowa (17), Florida (11), UTSA (5), Kentucky (4), Arkansas (3), Baylor (3), UCLA (2), South Carolina (1)

Notes:

We’re an Aggie blog, so we’ll of course point out that Texas A&M came in at No. 24, ranking as high as No. 16 in SP+, but also unranked in four different polls (PFF, NCAA.com, Joel Klatt, Bleacher Report)

With Texas Tech sneaking in at No. 25, that gives the Lone Star State four preseason top 25 teams. I’m too lazy to look it up but I’d wager it’s been a while since that happened.

Georgia is a near unanimous No. 1, in fact FPI is the only ranking to not have them at the top.

The teams with the highest amount of variance are Kansas State (Washington (No. 6 by Klatt, No. 21 in FPI), and Oklahoma (No. 11 in FPI, unranked by CBS, NCAA.com and Bleacher Report)