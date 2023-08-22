Preseason top 25 rankings are one of the ways we pass the time until the season starts. But which one should we actually trust? The AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls are the old standbys, but many folks value more metric-based rankings like ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) or Bill Conelly’s SP+. Well we took the guesswork out of it by oversimplifying this to a fault and combining ALL of the top 25 rankings into what I am calling the Top 25 SUPERPOLL!
For this, we combined rankings from the AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll, PFF, CBS, FPI, SP+, NCAA.com, Athlon, Fox (Joel Klatt) and Bleacher Report, assigning points based on your rankings (25 points for 1st, 1 point for 25th, etc.). Let’s see how it shakes out.
Preseason Top 25 SUPERPOLL!
|RANK
|TEAM
|AP
|Coaches
|PFF
|CBS
|FPI
|SP+
|NCAA
|Athlon
|FOX
|BR
|TOTAL
|RANK
|TEAM
|AP
|Coaches
|PFF
|CBS
|FPI
|SP+
|NCAA
|Athlon
|FOX
|BR
|TOTAL
|1
|Georgia (9)
|25
|25
|25
|25
|23
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|248
|2
|Michigan
|24
|24
|24
|24
|20
|23
|24
|24
|24
|24
|235
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|23
|22
|23
|23
|25
|24
|23
|23
|23
|23
|232
|4
|Alabama
|22
|23
|21
|21
|24
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|221
|5
|LSU
|21
|21
|20
|22
|22
|21
|20
|20
|19
|19
|205
|6
|USC
|20
|20
|19
|20
|19
|16
|18
|21
|18
|20
|191
|7
|Penn State
|19
|19
|17
|19
|16
|20
|21
|18
|21
|18
|188
|8
|FSU
|18
|18
|22
|18
|12
|14
|19
|19
|16
|17
|173
|9
|Clemson
|17
|17
|18
|17
|18
|19
|12
|14
|17
|21
|170
|10
|Texas
|15
|14
|16
|15
|21
|17
|17
|15
|12
|13
|155
|11
|Washington
|16
|15
|14
|16
|5
|9
|17
|17
|20
|15
|144
|12
|Tennessee
|14
|16
|15
|13
|14
|18
|14
|11
|14
|12
|141
|13
|Utah
|12
|12
|11
|14
|11
|12
|15
|16
|15
|16
|134
|14
|Notre Dame
|13
|13
|13
|11
|17
|15
|13
|12
|8
|11
|126
|15
|Oregon
|11
|11
|12
|12
|13
|13
|11
|13
|13
|14
|123
|16
|TCU
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|5
|10
|3
|7
|10
|81
|17
|Kansas St.
|10
|9
|8
|10
|0
|6
|6
|8
|9
|9
|75
|18
|Oregon St.
|8
|8
|7
|8
|2
|0
|9
|9
|11
|8
|70
|19
|Oklahoma
|6
|7
|10
|0
|15
|11
|0
|10
|10
|0
|69
|20
|Ole Miss
|4
|4
|6
|5
|10
|8
|2
|5
|6
|3
|53
|21
|Wisconsin
|7
|5
|5
|7
|6
|7
|3
|7
|3
|2
|52
|22
|UNC
|5
|6
|1
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5
|7
|36
|23
|Tulane
|2
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0
|6
|31
|24
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|10
|0
|6
|0
|0
|29
|25
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|7
|0
|2
|5
|23
Also receiving votes: Iowa (17), Florida (11), UTSA (5), Kentucky (4), Arkansas (3), Baylor (3), UCLA (2), South Carolina (1)
Notes:
- We’re an Aggie blog, so we’ll of course point out that Texas A&M came in at No. 24, ranking as high as No. 16 in SP+, but also unranked in four different polls (PFF, NCAA.com, Joel Klatt, Bleacher Report)
- With Texas Tech sneaking in at No. 25, that gives the Lone Star State four preseason top 25 teams. I’m too lazy to look it up but I’d wager it’s been a while since that happened.
- Georgia is a near unanimous No. 1, in fact FPI is the only ranking to not have them at the top.
- The teams with the highest amount of variance are Kansas State (Washington (No. 6 by Klatt, No. 21 in FPI), and Oklahoma (No. 11 in FPI, unranked by CBS, NCAA.com and Bleacher Report)
Poll
What do you think of the SUPERPOLL?
-
13%
Very useful!
-
35%
Fun to look at, if a bit pointless
-
51%
Please let the season start
