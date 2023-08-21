Texas A&M odds to win conference, national titles

The first game of Texas A&M’s 2023 football season is just 12 days away (#branding), and Aggies are hoping the team can rebound in a big way this season after an utterly disappointing 5-7 campaign a year ago.

But just how likely is it that A&M doesn’t just have a rebound season, but a special one? If you believe the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook...not all that likely.

Texas A&M title odds*:

To win the SEC West: +550 (3rd behind Alabama, LSU)

+550 (3rd behind Alabama, LSU) To win the SEC: +1400 (4th behind Georgia, Alabama and LSU)

+1400 (4th behind Georgia, Alabama and LSU) To make the Playoff: +1200 (19th)

+1200 (19th) To win a national title: +6000 (tied for 15th)

Maybe this won’t be THE year for the Aggies. But hey, maybe it will! August is a time for baseless optimism, to turn a blind eye to every rational reason that your team will continue to let you down and just fully buy in that everything will fall into place this time around. Being hopeful now and let down later is better than just being miserable about your team all the time. And hopefully, someday, that optimism will be right.

