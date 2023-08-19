4-star OT Blake Ivy commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has what is shaping up to be an elite offensive line class in 2024, and that class was just made even better today with the commitment of four-star Clear Springs tackle Blake Ivy.

Ivy is rated as the No. 119 player in the country, the No. 7 offensive tackle and the No. 20 player in Texas. He chose the Aggies over LSU and Texas, among a slew of other offers.

He is the second-highest-rated of A&M’s FIVE offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class, joining four-star IOL Isendre Ahfua, four-star OT Weston Davis, four-star OT Ashton Funk and three-star IOL Coen Echols. A&M’s class now has 20 total commits, and is ranked 6th nationally.

Blake Ivy Highlights