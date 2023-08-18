 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M ranked as the No. 21 college football program of all time

85 years of AP polls can’t be wrong

By Robert Behrens
University of Houston Cougars vs Texas A&amp;M Aggies Photo by Joe Patronite/Allsport/Getty Images

We’re still 15 days away from Week 1 of the college football, so that means you’ve got a few more days of list-based journalism. With that in mind, 247 Sports put together a list of The AP Top 25’s greatest programs ever, and Texas A&M came in at No. 21.

Here’s a quick glance at how these rankings were tabulated:

“...based on a formula developed by College Football News using every final AP Top 25 Poll since 1936.

In other words, AP Poll voters have done the heavy lifting in a subjective compilation of premiere programs. The AP’s annual national champion — or No. 1-ranked team — receives 25 points, the No. 2 team gets 24 points and so on. You will recognize several blue-blood programs in these rankings, but there are a few others that have made noticeable strides in recent years.”

Texas A&M is tied for No. 23 in all-time wins, so this rankings seems to align pretty closely with that (even if the teams ahead of A&M in wins include Yale, Harvard, Penn, Mount Union, Wittenberg and North Dakota State).

Let’s hope the Aggies can improve on that rankings with a big season in 2023.

