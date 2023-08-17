Ainias Smith named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist

Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist, announced Thursday by SPORTyler and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Smith, a Missouri City, Texas, native enters his fifth season with the Aggies and was recently ranked No. 67 in the ESPN top 100 list for 2023. He also garnered Preseason All-SEC recognition earning first-team all-purpose, second-team return specialist and third-team wide receiver accolades. Last season, the versatile athlete started the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury. He earned the Community Service Award and the Strength & Conditioning Offensive Aggie Award at the annual team banquet.

In 2021, Smith started all 12 games and served as a season-long team captain, while leading the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdown receptions. Designated as the team’s primary punt returner, he registered 259 yards on 23 returns, including a 95-yard touchdown return against South Carolina. Smith finished the campaign second on the team with 509 yards receiving and third with 794 all-purpose yards. During his career in Aggieland, Smith has totaled 2,804 all-purpose yards and has caught a pass in 27 consecutive games, dating back to the 2019 LSU game.