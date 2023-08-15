Gary Blair enshrined into Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair has his fair share of accolades from his 50 years of coaching basketball, but this weekend may have been the biggest. After being announced this past spring, Blair officially donned the orange jacket this weekend as he was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gary Blair is now officially a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer #GigEm | #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/gs5a1NE1qN — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) August 13, 2023

Blair amassed a 852–348 record over his coaching career, 20 years of which were spend in College Station (by far his longest stint anywhere). His tenure at A&M included four conference titles, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine Sweet 16s and the 2011 National Championship. The court at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena is named in his honor.

Congratulations, Coach Blair!