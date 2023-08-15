 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gary Blair enshrined into Basketball Hall of Fame

Thanks and Gig ‘Em, Coach Blair.

By Robert Behrens
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair has his fair share of accolades from his 50 years of coaching basketball, but this weekend may have been the biggest. After being announced this past spring, Blair officially donned the orange jacket this weekend as he was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Blair amassed a 852–348 record over his coaching career, 20 years of which were spend in College Station (by far his longest stint anywhere). His tenure at A&M included four conference titles, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine Sweet 16s and the 2011 National Championship. The court at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena is named in his honor.

Congratulations, Coach Blair!

