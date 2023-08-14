Texas A&M ranked No. 23 in preseason AP Top 25

The Texas A&M football season is mere days away now (19 to be exact), and one of the final rites of passage of the return of college football is the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Those rankings were released on Monday, and the Aggies come in at No. 23.

The Ags are also ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll (at No. 25), so they officially enter the season as a ranked team, no matter which poll you use. While many fans might have preferred this team enter this year even more under the radar, this is probably about where this team should be. Yes, they went 5-7 a year ago, but they still return one of the most talented rosters in college football, and unlike a year ago, it is also one of the most experienced. Add in the addition of new Offensive Coordinator Bobby Petrino, and there are plenty of reasons to believe A&M could be a much improved team in 2023.

If everything goes right, they could easily finish much higher than this, but as last season proved, there is also plenty that could go wrong. Consider this ranking a bit of a hedge on the part of the voters.

The Aggies begin their 2023 season at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, as they take on New Mexico at Kyle Field.