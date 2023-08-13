REPORT: Texas A&M TE Donovan Green expected to miss 2023 season due to injury

Injuries are an unfortunate part of football. You can’t expect to go through a season without some, you can only hope that the ones that happen are minimal, and come at positions where you can best absorb them. Sadly, it appears that Texas A&M has it’s first significant injury of the 2023 season, as it is being reported by multiple sources that sophomore tight end Donovan Green will miss the season after tearing his ACL.

Breaking: Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green is expected to miss this season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee during the team's scrimmage Saturday, a source tells @GigEm247. https://t.co/nYOfaSPpMg — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) August 14, 2023

BREAKING: Texas A&M starting TE Donovan Green expected to miss 2023-2024 season with torn ACL.



Former four-stars Theodor Ohrstrom and Jake Johnson, who was the top-ranked TE in the 2022 class, are expected to battle for the starting spot. — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) August 14, 2023

Green appeared in 10 games in 2022, including four starts later in the year, totaling 22 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He entered 2023 as the incumbent starter and had been named to the preseason Mackey Award watchlist.

While you hate to see any injuries occur on your team, this is perhaps the position group where Texas A&M is best equipped to sustain a season-ending injury. As we broke down in our recent TE position preview, Green is bolstered by super senior Max Wright (who was the starter to begin 2022), and redshirt freshman Jake Johnson. Johnson, in particular, is an intriguing prospect, as the top TE in the 2022 recruiting class who missed most of last season due to injury.

Behind those two, A&M still has other potentially useful pieces in redshirt freshman Theodor Ohrstrom, redshirt sophomore Fernando Garza and freshman Jadyn Platt. Suffice to say, the Aggies’ mix of talent and experience at this position makes you confident that losing Green won’t necessarily mean taking a huge step back in production.

But as is always the case, we wish Green a speedy recovery, and hope that the Aggies can catch some injury luck going forward this season.