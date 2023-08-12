Four-star OL Isendre Ahfua commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M appears to be loading up on offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class, and they added another today with the verbal commitment of four-star Seattle OL Isendre Ahfua.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Isendre “Papa” Ahfua has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’5 295 IOL from Seattle, WA chose the Aggies over Miami and Utah



Ahfua is ranked as a Top 5 IOL in the ‘24 Class https://t.co/5IugepvyOO pic.twitter.com/K19IsqBBfq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 13, 2023

Ahfua’s offer list is a who’s who of college football, including Alabama, Georgia, USC, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and others. He is currently rated as the No. 110 player in the country, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1 player in the state of Washington.

This Aggies now have 19 commits in their 2024 recruiting class, and with Ahfua’s commitment, have moved from No. 13 to No. 10 nationally, just ahead of Tennessee. And the Aggies likely are not done adding commits before the start of the 2023 season.