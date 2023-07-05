Documentary on Aggie legend Dat Nguyen now streaming

Former Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen embodies Texas A&M football like few others. He was the leader of the Texas A&M defense at the height of the “Wrecking Crew” era, racking up tackles just like he did awards. His physical gifts were only surpassed by his football instincts and his ability to seemingly always be in the right place at the right time. And his hard-nosed, seemingly blue collar style of play meshed perfectly with the culture in Aggieland.

But Nguyen’s story is more than just an A&M success story, it’s the American Dream. Nguyen was born in a refugee center in Arkansas after his family escaped the Vietnam War. He’d go on to play seven seasons in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, and is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame, the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the AP All-Time Big 12 Team.

But why read about Dat’s story when you can experience it in this new documentary, “All American: The Dat Nguyen Story.” It is now available to stream either on 12thMan.com or on SEC Network+.