Five-star WR Cam Coleman commits to Texas A&M!

July Fourth just got even happier than it already was, as five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman just announced his commitment Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Cam Coleman tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’3 190 WR from Phenix City, AL chose the Aggies over Auburn, Clemson, FSU, & Florida



Coleman is ranked as the No. 6 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 WR)



A 4th of July SHOCKER … pic.twitter.com/lQ9dwF8Pwh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2023

Coleman is ranked as the No. 11 overall player in the nation, the No. 3 wide receiver and THE TOP player in the state of Alabama. It should go without saying for a five-star receiver, but the Aggies had plenty of competition for Coleman. Auburn reportedly was the closest, but he had offers from virtually everyone, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas. Pulling the top player in Alabama away from Auburn and the Crimson Tide feels like a particularly big coups.

The Aggies seemed to make a big impression on Coleman when he came on an unofficial visit in April, so much so that he returned on an unofficial visit last month. He instantly becomes the top recruit in A&M’s 2024 recruiting class, which now stands at 16 commits, including three national top 100 players (Coleman joining fellow WR Drelon Miller and DL Dealyn Evans).

With this commitment, the Ags’ recruiting class enters the top 10 nationally for this first time this cycle, supplanting LSU at the 9 spot.

Cam Coleman Highlights