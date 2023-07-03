 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO TOUR: Texas A&M facilities construction

Take a look inside the Ags’ latest facilities update

By Robert Behrens
Texas A&M is in the midst of massive facilities upgrade for several programs across the campus, none of which moreso than football, thanks to the 12th Man Foundation’s Centennial Campaign. The $120 million donations campaign launched in spring 2022, and was fully funded just a year later, and will fund the majority of a $205 million facilities upgrade.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork guided us on a video tour of the ongoing construction, and the benefits of each of these new facilites.

The upgrades include:

  • A new indoor track competition facility
  • The Coolidge Football Performance Center (the largest indoor practice facility in the country)
  • The Adam C. Sinn ‘00 Academic & Wellness Center
  • Renovations to the renamed Bright-Slocum Center (including a new locker room, offensive and defensive walkthrough rooms, a recruiting room, among other changes)
  • Addition of luxury suites to the south end of Kyle Field

