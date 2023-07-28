Texas A&M releases schedule for the first week of fall football practice

We’re less than a week away from fall camp beginning at Texas A&M, and on Friday, the Aggies released the schedule for their first week of practice. Most notably, the first practice will be on Wednesday, Aug. 2, which will include player/coach media availability.
All fans will also have the opportunity to attend an open practice at Kyle Field at 4:45 on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- All players report
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- 1:30 p.m.: Players available to the media
- 2 p.m.: Coach Fisher available to the media
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #1—Media first few periods
Thursday, Aug. 3
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #2 —Media first few periods
Friday, Aug. 4
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #3—NO MEDIA
Saturday, Aug. 5
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #4—NO MEDIA
Sunday, Aug. 6—MEDIA DAY
- 10 a.m.: Team Picture (Kyle Field)
- 10:10 a.m.: Media availability (Coach Fisher followed by selected coaches and player)
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #5 (Kyle Field)—Open to the public
Monday, Aug. 7
- 4:45 p.m.: Practice #6 —Media first few periods
