Texas A&M releases schedule for the first week of fall football practice

Including an open practice at Kyle Field on Aug. 6

By Robert Behrens
Arkansas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

We’re less than a week away from fall camp beginning at Texas A&M, and on Friday, the Aggies released the schedule for their first week of practice. Most notably, the first practice will be on Wednesday, Aug. 2, which will include player/coach media availability.

All fans will also have the opportunity to attend an open practice at Kyle Field at 4:45 on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

  • All players report

Wednesday, Aug. 2

  • 1:30 p.m.: Players available to the media
  • 2 p.m.: Coach Fisher available to the media
  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #1—Media first few periods

Thursday, Aug. 3

  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #2 —Media first few periods

Friday, Aug. 4

  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #3—NO MEDIA

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #4—NO MEDIA

Sunday, Aug. 6MEDIA DAY

  • 10 a.m.: Team Picture (Kyle Field)
  • 10:10 a.m.: Media availability (Coach Fisher followed by selected coaches and player)
  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #5 (Kyle Field)—Open to the public

Monday, Aug. 7

  • 4:45 p.m.: Practice #6 —Media first few periods

The Aggies will kick of their 2023 season when they host New Mexico at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 2.

