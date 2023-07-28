Top 10 maroon shoes for the 2023 Aggie football season

We’re counting down the days until the start of the 2023 Texas A&M football season, and that means it’s time to focus on the important details. No, not actual football, I mean what shoes you’re going to wear this season. I made a list of the top maroon sneakers last year, but if you aren’t wasting more money on maroon shoes you don’t need, do you actually care about Aggie football at all? With that, I present to you the top 10 maroon shoes you should take a look at for your 2023 gameday fits.

Note: the links provided are not affiliate links, and I do not benefit in any way if you click the link/purchase these shoes. I simply provided them for your convenience.

10. Nike Waffle One ($98)

I’ve got two pairs of these in other colorways, so I can attest to the quality/comfort, but be aware, they do run a bit narrow. BUY HERE

9. Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Premium ($115)

These came out earlier this year, and can be a bit harder to find, but still a stylish shoe, even if not necessarily built for all-day comfort. BUY HERE

8. Reebok BB 4000 II ($90)

A retro sneaker with just the right mix of white, gray and maroon. Versatile enough to go with basically any gameday fit you can come up with. BUY HERE

7. Jordan 1 Low ‘Bordeaux’ ($150ish)

Unfortunately you’ll have to pay resale prices for these, but you simply cannot go wrong with a pair of Jordan 1s. A classic shoe in a very Aggie colorway. BUY HERE

6. Adidas Stan Smith ($100)

Another absolutely classic silhouette, even if it may be a bit overly simple for some folks. BUY HERE

5. Reebok LX 2200 ($51)

Another very clean Reebok retro sneaker. And if you use the promo code “BTSEXCLUSIVE” you can get 40% off the already discounted price. An absolute steal. BUY HERE

4. Nike Pegasus 39 ($130)

The Pegasus is one of Nike’s longest-running running shoe models. It’s one of the most comfortable shoes on the list, and this simple colorway works well with any number of A&M-centric looks. BUY HERE

3. Nike Air Max 270 ($160)

Perhaps the best-looking shoe on this list. The comfort of the 270s is up for debate (some think the oversized air bubble causes too much of a drop from heel to toe), but the drip of this shoe is undeniable. BUY HERE

2. New Balance 574 ($90)

Believe it or not, New Balance has enjoyed quite the renaissance in the sneaker community in recent years. These aren’t just dad shoes anymore. I love the off white base with the maroon accents and gum outsole on this pair (though if you prefer an all-maroon version, that is also available). BUY HERE

1. Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 ($200)

It’s the most expensive shoe on this list, but it’s also the most comfortable and the most “Aggie” by a mile. A&M theming is prevalent throughout, including the tongue, pull tab and insole. It even comes in a Texas A&M box. BUY HERE