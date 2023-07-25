Aggie baseball headed to Globe Life Field in 2024

The first pieces of the 2024 Texas A&M baseball schedule were unveiled on Tuesday when Texas A&M was announced as part of the showcase at Globe Life Field for the third weekend of the season. The Aggies will be joined by Arizona State, USC and TCU for the showcase set for March 1-3. The weekend schedule, which will feature the Aggies only playing opponents from the Pac 12, will be released at a later date.

2024 begins to take shape.

️ March 1st - 3rd

It will be the Aggies’ second trip to Globe Life Field, having taken on UT Arlington there during the 2021 season.

Premium tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at www.GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball. Fans will be able to purchase Premium Tournament Passes- featuring reserved tickets behind home plate with exclusive access to the Lexus Club, premium parking, food and beverage offerings and a swag bag - for $144 for adults and $72 for children.

General Admission Tournament Passes and single-day tickets will go on sale later this fall. Single-Day general admission tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. General Admission Tournament Passes are $63 for adults and $39 for children.