TEXAS A&M POSITION PREVIEW-Cornerbacks

We continue our deep(ish) dive into the A&M roster by previewing the corner spot. Lots and lots of roster churn in this spot so let’s break it down.

Who did we lose?

Jaylon Jones: 4-year starter, drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 7th round.

Antonio Johnson: While he projects as a safety in the NFL (was drafted by Jacksonville in the 5th round), he played nickel corner at A&M. Johnson was second on the team in tackles in 2022 behind safety Demani Richardson.

Myles Jones: Former starter, went down with injury, and played a reserve role. Graduate transfer to Duke.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew: Freshman who appeared in 3 games, recorded 2 tackles. Transferred to Louisville.

Smoke Bouie: Freshman who appeared in 7 games, recorded 3 tackles and a pass breakup. Transferred to Georgia, and left the program shortly thereafter.

Denver Harris: Perhaps the toughest loss of them all based on potential. Played 5 games and was suspended for the bulk of last season. Transferred to LSU.

Josh Moten: Sophomore from Maryland, played in 2 games last year. Transferred to Marshall.

Brian George: Veteran player who could never quite crack the starting lineup consistently. Played in 5 games, starting 2 in 2022. Transferred to Houston.

Who do we bring back?

Bryce Anderson: Elite player who I didn't know whether to include in safety or corner because he can play both and play them both quite well (will likely play nickel for us). Played in 11 games and was Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Tyreek Chappell: An All-American as a Freshman in 2021, started 11 games last year, led the team in pass breakups. Big expectations for what should be a very good Junior year.

Bobby Taylor: A bit of a tweener who dabbled in the portal this year, Taylor is a talented kid who could see the field this year.

Deuce Harmon: Started 3 games and appeared in all 12 in 2021. Made two starts last year. Talented guy who will push for that CB2 position.

What other names should we know?

Tony Grimes: Former 5-star player, 3-year starter at North Carolina before transferring to A&M.

Jayvon Thomas: 4-star corner from South Oak Cliff who chose A&M over offers from Alabama, Texas, and LSU

Sam McCall: Played sparingly at Florida State. Former top 100, 4-star player from the Class of 2022.

Bravion Rogers: Highly recruited 4-star corner out of La Grange. Top 100 player according to 247 Composite.

Josh DeBerry: 3-year starter from Boston College, who earned All-ACC honors in 2021.

Overall Grade: B (Maybe B+?)

It was tough for me to grade this group...in part because goodness gracious there’s a lot of roster churn to keep up with. But there’s more than that.

On one hand, Chappell and Bryce Anderson alone should be good enough for an A. Both are good enough for all SEC mention. On the other hand, losing as many blue chip players as we did is good for a C or a D. On the third hand, we brought in two long-time starters in Grimes and DeBerry who have seen plenty of time against quality competition, along with a couple of very talented freshmen.

The competition will be fierce for the CB2 spot across from Chappell.

Check out our other position previews to get you prepped for the 2023 season: