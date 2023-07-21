Texas A&M lands 5 players on Preseason All-SEC Team, picked to finish 3rd in SEC West

SEC Media Days is all but finished, and as usual, the conference released the predicted standings and the Preseason All-SEC Team, as voted on by members of the media. The Aggies were picked to finish 3rd in the SEC West (that’s fair), but surprisingly, have only 5 All-SEC players, none of which made the first time.

Texas A&M Preseason All-SEC Selections:

WR Ainias Smith (3rd Team WR, 1st Team All Purpose)

OG Layden Robinson (2nd Team)

DT McKinnley Jackson (2nd Team)

S Demani Richardson (2nd Team)

P Nik Constantinou (2nd Team)

One particularly notable omission was WR Evan Stewart, who was left off the list completely after being a freshman All-American in 2022. Other Aggies I thought we might see on there: T Reuben Fatheree, C Bryce Foster, LB Edgerrin Cooper and CB Tyreek Chappell (all of which will be third year starters).

Let’s hope the media get proven wrong on both of these predictions in 2023.