Texas A&M will begin fall practice Aug. 2

With SEC Media Days, this week kicked off “talkin’ season.” In just 13 short days, that will begin to translate to football season. Texas A&M announced on Thursday that football players will officially report on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the first practice of fall camp happening on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Texas A&M fans and players alike are likely eager to erase the taste of a bitterly disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, so the 2023 season can’t get underway soon enough. And while last season has tempered expectations for some, there are still plenty of reasons to think this team could rebound in a big way in 2023. Not the least of these is being No. 8 nationally in returning production, returning QB Conner Weigman and his entire offensive line, and the hiring of OC Bobby Petrino.

We’ll start to see snippets of what this team looks like beginning Aug. 2 (but let’s be honest, we won’t really know until a month later when the season really begins).