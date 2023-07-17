Breaking News: Jimbo provides vague responses about play calling which makes me feel weird

Jimbo Fisher was asked for the millionth time about play calling and he, for the millionth time, gave a vague response which, for the millionth time, folks ran with and left us, for the millionth time, feeling some type of way about how this fall is going to go

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher asked if Aggies offense would be pro style or spread it out w/new OC Bobby Petrino: "We'll do everything. I'm not going to say exactly what we're going to do" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2023

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher wouldn't answer if OC Bobby Petrino will call plays: "I'm not going to get into that. Bobby was hired for a reason. Tremendous guy. Tremendous football mind. Hopefully he'll call the game & have suggestions." — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2023

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher asked again if he will continue to call plays or if new OC Bobby Petrino will. And Fisher would not answer. "I"m not going to get into what we're doing from a schematic viewpoint." — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2023

And here I am writing a story about tweets. And I don't want to write a story about tweets especially when this isn't much of a story.

Jimbo’s not wrong here either oddly enough. There’s the game-planning component and the play-calling component. Jimbo is going to be heavily involved (along with new hire Jim Chaney, probably Addazio, and of course Petrino) in game planning for individual opponents. And that’s a good thing because we’ve seen Jimbo put together some pretty solid game plans.

The challenge here is that Jimbo doesn't do that often enough. Too often Jimbo goes in and just calls plays and figures it out on the fly (at least it feels like that). But he’s not going to have to do that because Petrino is going to be calling plays on gameday as evidenced by what Ainias Smith is saying here.

.@ainias_smith: "Coach Petrino has come in and sparked some energy and sparked the light in us. He has opened up the playbook a little bit more. I'm not going to talk much about scheme or anything, but it's very exciting to say the least." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) July 17, 2023

Do I know any of this for a fact? Man hell no. But it’s what my gut tells me. I’ve said this before but I do believe there is a plan and it’s that Jimbo is one of the people around the table planning for opponents but then is freed up on gameday to do things like manage timeouts, look at down and distance, and argue with refs. I’m sure he’ll be on the headset listening to the chatter and I’m sure that he’ll find a way to [pardon the language] motherfuck Petrino into oblivion when a play he doesn't like gets called

The good news about that is Petrino is salty enough to [excuse the language] motherfuck him right back off the headset.

Don’t take the bait. It’s all gonna be fine.

47 days until kick-off.