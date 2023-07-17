 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Media Days

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Day 1 of SEC Media Days, and Jimbo Fisher and his trio of Texas A&M seniors (WR Ainias Smith, DE Fadil Diggs, DT McKinnley Jackson) take the stage this afternoon.

Monday’s schedule

  • 12:30 p.m.: LSU coach Brian Kelly
  • 1:15 p.m.: LSU players
  • 1:45 p.m.: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
  • 2:45 p.m.: Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz
  • 3:30 p.m. : Texas A&M players
  • 4:05 p.m.: Missouri players

How to watch

SEC Media Days activities will be broadcast live on SEC Network, and livestreamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

