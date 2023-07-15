2023 Texas A&M Ultraboosts now available

There are many rites of passage that symbolize the impending return of football season. For some it’s SEC Media Days (which start on Monday), or the start of fall practice. For me, the annual Texas A&M-branded Adidas Ultraboost release is right up there.

The 2023 version officially dropped today, and is available for $200 on adidas.com (but pro tip: If you can wait until closer to the end of the year, they normally go on sale).

This year’s shoe is build on the Ultraboost 1.0 silhouette, and features a primarily white upper with maroon accents on the mudguard, the midfoot cage and the hell counter. It’s perhaps the most “custom” version of the Texas A&M models we’ve seen, with several features that aren’t standard on an Ultraboost. In particular, the school-specific branding is much more overt than it was on any of the previous versions (see 2022 and 2021 shoes for reference). Notable features of this particular version of the shoe:

If you’re looking for a comfortable gameday shoe for the 2023 season (and you can stomach the price tag), a shoe doesn’t get more “A&M” than this.