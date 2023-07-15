Four-star WR Ernest Campbell commits to Texas A&M

The recruiting roll continues, as Texas A&M has added ANOTHER blue chip wide receiver to their growing 2024 recruiting class. This time it’s four-star Refugio WR Ernest Campbell, who brings game-changing speed to add to the Aggies’ arsenal of offensive weapons.

Campbell is the 2A 100 meter and 200 meter state champion. His 10.22-second time in the 100 set a new 2A record, and ties him for No. 6 all-time in the state of Texas in the 100m across all classifications. To put that in perspective, the fastest 100m time Devon Achane ran in high school was 10.53 seconds.

From a football perspective, Campbell is currently rated as the No. 435 player in the country, the No. 66 wide receiver and the No. 72 player in Texas. The only reason he isn’t ranked higher is his small stature, standing only 5’8”, but with that speed, it’s no doubt that the Aggies will find a use for him on the field.

This commitment gives the Aggies 18 commits in this year’s class, and the fifth WR, joining Cam Coleman, Drelon Miller, Jaylan Hornsby and Debron Gatling. All of them except Gatling have committed in the past month.

The Aggies class has now moved up to No. 7 in the national recruiting rankings.

Ernest Campbell Highlights