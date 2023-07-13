Aggie hoops finalizes non-conference schedule

For the past two seasons, Texas A&M basketball’s non-conference slate has seemingly been held against them when it came to postseason seeding. And given the lack of challenging opponents on those schedules, it’s not hard to see why. But the 2023-24 non-conference slate has been released, and it’s safe to say that concern should be a thing of the past.

Our non-con slate is complete.

All times and TV are TBD.



https://t.co/lUSj8gaZXb pic.twitter.com/yEYe1LQiQ9 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 12, 2023