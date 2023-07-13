Aggie hoops finalizes non-conference schedule

For the past two seasons, Texas A&M basketball’s non-conference slate has seemingly been held against them when it came to postseason seeding. And given the lack of challenging opponents on those schedules, it’s not hard to see why. But the 2023-24 non-conference slate has been released, and it’s safe to say that concern should be a thing of the past.
Our non-con slate is complete.— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 12, 2023
All times and TV are TBD.
https://t.co/lUSj8gaZXb pic.twitter.com/yEYe1LQiQ9
Texas A&M 2023 Non-Conference Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Location
|Nov. 6 (Mon.)
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
|Nov. 10 (Fri.)
|at Ohio State
|Schottenstein Center
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 14 (Tue.)
|at SMU
|Moody Coliseum
|Dallas, Texas
|Nov. 17 (Fri.)
|Oral Roberts
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
|Nov. 23 (Thu.)
|TBD, ESPN Events Invitational
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Orlando, Fla.
|Nov. 24 (Fri.)
|TBD, ESPN Events Invitational
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Orlando, Fla.
|Nov. 26 (Sun.)
|TBD, ESPN Events Invitational
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Orlando, Fla.
|Nov. 29 (Wed.)
|Virginia, ACC/SEC Challenge
|John Paul Jones Arena
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Dec. 6 (Wed.)
|DePaul
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
|Dec. 10 (Sun.)
|Memphis
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
|Dec. 16 (Sat.)
|vs. Houston
|Toyota Center
|Houston, Texas
|Dec. 22 (Fri.)
|Houston Christian
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
|Dec. 30 (Sat.)
|Prairie View A&M
|Reed Arena
|Bryan-College Station, Texas
Loading comments...