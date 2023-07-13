 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie hoops finalizes non-conference schedule

Strength of schedule concerns should be a thing of the past.

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

For the past two seasons, Texas A&M basketball’s non-conference slate has seemingly been held against them when it came to postseason seeding. And given the lack of challenging opponents on those schedules, it’s not hard to see why. But the 2023-24 non-conference slate has been released, and it’s safe to say that concern should be a thing of the past.

Texas A&M 2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Location
Nov. 6 (Mon.) Texas A&M-Commerce Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas
Nov. 10 (Fri.) at Ohio State Schottenstein Center Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 14 (Tue.) at SMU Moody Coliseum Dallas, Texas
Nov. 17 (Fri.) Oral Roberts Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas
Nov. 23 (Thu.) TBD, ESPN Events Invitational ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 24 (Fri.) TBD, ESPN Events Invitational ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 26 (Sun.) TBD, ESPN Events Invitational ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 29 (Wed.) Virginia, ACC/SEC Challenge John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, Va.
Dec. 6 (Wed.) DePaul Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas
Dec. 10 (Sun.) Memphis Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas
Dec. 16 (Sat.) vs. Houston Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Dec. 22 (Fri.) Houston Christian Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas
Dec. 30 (Sat.) Prairie View A&M Reed Arena Bryan-College Station, Texas

