Four-star S Myles Davis commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s summer recruiting hot streak has yet to cool down, as they added their 17th commit on Wednesday after getting a pledge from four-star Converse Judson safety Myles Davis.

Davis is rated as the No. 346 recruit nationally, the No. 35 safety and the No. 60 player in Texas. While he had scholarship offers from numerous schools, this was reportedly an Aggie/Longhorn battle for his commitment, with 247 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicting Davis would end up at Texas less than a month ago. But it seems the Aggies were able to swing momentum back in their favor with an official visit at the end of June, and made things official (well as official as a verbal commitment can be) on Wednesday.

This adds to what is quickly becoming a stellar 2024 recruiting class for A&M, which now boasts one five-star commit (WR Cam Coleman), 14 four-star recruits and 2 three-star recruits. Davis is also the second safety in this class, joining Jordan Pride, who committed in May shortly after decommitting from Florida State. The class is now firmly in the top 10 nationally.

Myles Davis Highlights