 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M’s annual ‘SEC Network takeover’ happening Thursday

Set your DVRs (if you still have one)

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Arkansas at Mississippi State Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Part of the July doldrums in the athletic calendar is each SEC school getting one day to “take over” SEC Network programming, with some of that program’s best moments from the past year shown throughout the day. We learned today that Texas A&M’s happens Thursday, July 13.

SEC Network Takeover schedule:

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...