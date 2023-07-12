Texas A&M’s annual ‘SEC Network takeover’ happening Thursday

Part of the July doldrums in the athletic calendar is each SEC school getting one day to “take over” SEC Network programming, with some of that program’s best moments from the past year shown throughout the day. We learned today that Texas A&M’s happens Thursday, July 13.
It's almost our turn, #12thMan!— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) July 12, 2023
Check out Thursday's programming schedule and set your DVRs for 24 hours of memorable moments from the year that was in Aggieland.#SECNTakeover | #GigEm
SEC Network Takeover schedule:
- 11 p.m. (Thursday): Football vs Miami (Sept. 17)
- 1:30 a.m.: Football Spring All-Access Show
- 2 a.m.: Men’s Basketball vs Auburn (Feb. 7)
- 3:30 a.m. Baseball vs LSU (March 19)
- 6 a.m.: Women’s Basketball vs Mississippi State (March 2)
- 8 a.m.: Men’s Basketball vs Tennessee (Feb. 21)
- 10 a.m.: Softball vs Tennessee (April 1)
- Noon: Baseball vs Florida (May 7)
- 3 p.m.: SEC Women’s Golf Championship (April 16)
- 6 p.m.: Men’s Basketball vs Alabama (March 4)
- 8 p.m.: Football vs LSU (Nov. 26)
Loading comments...