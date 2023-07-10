2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Aggie Baseball Edition

This is a magical time of year, where ball players from all over get a shot at professional baseball. Dreams coming true, recruiting classes falling apart, hard work finally paying off, the Pittsburgh Pirates passing on Dylan Crews because they’re afraid of Scott Boras. It really is a sight to behold.

The draft is always bittersweet for those of us who follow college baseball so closely. Seeing guys get to live out their lifelong dreams, after supporting them for however long they wind up donning the maroon and white truly never gets old. So to everyone who bids Aggieland farewell this week, I feel I can safely speak for everyone when I say thank you for everything you’ve done for our beloved Aggie Baseball <3. Now go give ‘em hell, boys!

Here’s a running list of eggies that have gotten the phone call:

4th Round

No. 120: Hunter Haas to the Tampa Bay Rays

5th Round

No. 139: Nathan Dettmer to the Oakland Athletics

7th Round