2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Aggie Baseball Edition

Keeping track of all our beloved eggs in their quest to get to the pros.

By Matt Nesloney
2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

This is a magical time of year, where ball players from all over get a shot at professional baseball. Dreams coming true, recruiting classes falling apart, hard work finally paying off, the Pittsburgh Pirates passing on Dylan Crews because they’re afraid of Scott Boras. It really is a sight to behold.

The draft is always bittersweet for those of us who follow college baseball so closely. Seeing guys get to live out their lifelong dreams, after supporting them for however long they wind up donning the maroon and white truly never gets old. So to everyone who bids Aggieland farewell this week, I feel I can safely speak for everyone when I say thank you for everything you’ve done for our beloved Aggie Baseball <3. Now go give ‘em hell, boys!

Here’s a running list of eggies that have gotten the phone call:

4th Round

5th Round

7th Round

