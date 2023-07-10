Aggie Baseball hires Max Weiner as new pitching coach

Less than two weeks after former associate head coach Nate Yeskie moved on to LSU, Jim Schlossnagle has named Seattle Mariners minor league pitching coordinator Max Weiner as his replacement. Weiner has spent the last five years in this role with Seattle, after spending time as a minor league pitching coach in the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Weiner is considered one of those hot-up-and-comer types on the professional side, using his work on The Arm Farm, which he founded at the ripe old age of 19, to transition into coaching before he even finished his collegiate career.

During his time with the Mariners’ organization, Weiner had his hand in the development of most of Seattle’s young pitchers, including Logan Gilbert, 2023 All Star George Kirby, and B-Money himself, Bryce Miller. Ryan Brauninger over at TexAgs shared an article this afternoon that gives a good rundown of what Weiner has done to help Bryce become the future front-of-the-rotation type of guy he’s looked like in his debut season.

It’s no secret that Texas A&M’s pitching performance this past season left a lot to be desired. Entering year two under Yeskie, who is considered to be among the premier pitching coaches in the entire sport, there was hope that talented veterans like Nathan Dettmer, Will Johnston, and Chris Cortez would headline a dynamic pitching staff, complete with fresh MCWS experience from 2022’s run to Omaha. Well, let’s just say that didn’t happen.

So when LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson took the open head coaching job at Georgia, it makes sense that Yeskie would head to Baton Rouge to join Jay Johnson’s national championship staff. After all, he was with Johnson at Arizona prior to his time in College Station. And yes, the general vibe on the internet was probably closer to glee than it was to disappointment, but make no mistake about it. There’s a reason Nate Yeskie is held in as high a regard as he is, and it sucks that it didn’t work out here, for whatever reason.

If there’s one thing that I know for certain, however, it’s that Cleveland and, more recently, Seattle have a track record of producing excellent pitching prospects. And especially in Seattle’s case, Max Weiner has been right at the heart of it.

Welcome to Aggieland, New Guy.