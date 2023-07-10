Trio of seniors to represent Texas A&M at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days, the unofficial beginning of the college football season, is only one week away. Texas A&M will be among the group of teams featured on day one of the event on Monday, July 17, and today they announced the three players who will join head coach Jimbo Fisher in Nashville. Much like in previous years, it’s a group heavy on veterans, with senior WR Ainias Smith, senior DE Fadil Diggs and senior DT McKinnley Jackson making the trip.

For Smith, this is a bit of a redemption, after he was unable to attend media days last year following an arrest just days before the event. Those charges were dropped completely just days later, but it still prevented him from representing the Aggies at Media Days.

Smith and Jackson in particular were two players who many thought this time a year ago would forego their final year of eligibility to head to the NFL, but a combination of injuries and the stigma of a 5-7 season changed that, and the Aggies stand to benefit greatly from it. Their return, along with players like Demani Richardson and Max Wright, means A&M has the most returning production in the SEC, and the 8th-most in the country. If the Ags are able to muster a major turnaround in 2023, their veteran presence may be a big reason why.